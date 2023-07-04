Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Free Report) were up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 1,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Meritage Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $157.71 million during the quarter.

Meritage Hospitality Group Cuts Dividend

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

