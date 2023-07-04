Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.14. 2,584,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,237. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

