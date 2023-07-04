Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 8,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.14. 2,584,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,237. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.25. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 204,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

