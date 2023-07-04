McBroom & Associates LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McBroom & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.0% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,573. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.