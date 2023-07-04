Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 20,419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaye Capital Management bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,859. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $279.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.27.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

