Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 2,233 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $199.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

