Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Critical Survey

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Magic Empire Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.21 -$77.74 million ($6.74) -0.89 Magic Empire Global $11.20 million 3.09 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Magic Empire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oportun Financial and Magic Empire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 39.59%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -22.61% -16.66% -2.62% Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Magic Empire Global beats Oportun Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

