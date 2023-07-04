LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) PT Lowered to $15.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LXU. TheStreet cut shares of LSB Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.86.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LXU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.21. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $18.47.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $180.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.30 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.