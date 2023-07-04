Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $284.18 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $284.18 million and $907,890.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 283,740,968 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars.

