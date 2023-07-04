Lincoln Capital Corp Takes $204,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,224 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PWR opened at $195.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.39 and a 12-month high of $197.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.26.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

