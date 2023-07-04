Lincoln Capital Corp Purchases 1,024 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461,490 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,011,000 after purchasing an additional 398,142 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $184,963,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.34.

