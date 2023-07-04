Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Hits Market Cap of $14.63 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion and approximately $13.62 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,938.79 or 0.06295299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,544,352 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

