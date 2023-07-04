Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,453,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after purchasing an additional 797,760 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,023,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 762,473 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 509.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 636,456 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,343,000.

FALN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 508,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,120. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1121 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

