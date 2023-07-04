Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 3,917 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

RLY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,739. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

