Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $6.39 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 235,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,215,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 160,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after buying an additional 30,220 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.69. 480,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.96.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

