Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $11.74 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 570,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,136,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after acquiring an additional 588,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,589 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. 247,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,023. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

