Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $2,511,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Lear by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lear Price Performance

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.92.

LEA traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.13. 307,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.26. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.