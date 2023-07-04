Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

LAZY has been the topic of several other reports. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lazydays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

LAZY opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $160.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.70. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 731,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,194,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,190,050 shares in the company, valued at $69,328,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 63.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lazydays by 130.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lazydays by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lazydays by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Lazydays by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazydays by 11.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

