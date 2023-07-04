Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 2.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $38,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of LH opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

