L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.74. 342,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,142. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.60. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

