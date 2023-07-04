Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Down 36.1% in June

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KYOCY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,117. Kyocera has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $59.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyocera will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

