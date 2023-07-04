KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) vs. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Head to Head Contrast

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and One Liberty Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $421.97 million 2.01 $38.10 million ($0.66) -18.56 One Liberty Properties $92.22 million 4.78 $42.18 million $1.80 11.48

Institutional and Insider Ownership

One Liberty Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

76.5% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.64, suggesting a potential upside of 27.70%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.17%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out -260.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust -4.48% 8.54% 1.75% One Liberty Properties 40.85% 12.11% 4.93%

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About One Liberty Properties

(Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible, directly or indirectly for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.