Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,198,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,416,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,035 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,781,000 after acquiring an additional 944,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

NYSE KRG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. 668,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,761. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 756.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,201.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

