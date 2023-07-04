Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the May 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 357,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.14. 107,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,809. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

