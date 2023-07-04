Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,700 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 620,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Karora Resources Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KRRGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,941. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.
Karora Resources Company Profile
