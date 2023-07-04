Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Update

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,200 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 1,376,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.6 days.

Kahoot! ASA Trading Up 2.8 %

Kahoot! ASA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KHOTF. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Danske initiated coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.