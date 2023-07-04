JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JX Luxventure

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in JX Luxventure stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 131,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 22.24% of JX Luxventure as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

JX Luxventure Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of JXJT traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,564. JX Luxventure has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

About JX Luxventure

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Contract Manufacturing, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce. It provides packaged group tour services online through the 51books.com platform; and engages in the offline wholesale of health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars, as well as online.

