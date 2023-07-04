JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,750,000 after acquiring an additional 161,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,196 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,907,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,845. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

