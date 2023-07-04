Joystick (JOY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,025.18

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $6,025.18 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,775.44 or 1.00046557 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01684312 USD and is down -5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,418.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

