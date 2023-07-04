John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. 25,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,393. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $19.38.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
