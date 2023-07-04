John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. 25,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,393. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

