Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Down 37.7% in June

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,487,400 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 2,388,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,958.0 days.
Japan Post Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JPHLF remained flat at $7.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. Japan Post has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $8.96.
About Japan Post
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Post
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.