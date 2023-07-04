Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Down 37.7% in June

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLFFree Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,487,400 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 2,388,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,958.0 days.

Japan Post Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JPHLF remained flat at $7.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. Japan Post has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

About Japan Post

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

See Also

