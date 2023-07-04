Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,047 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 684,932 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,548,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after purchasing an additional 499,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 664,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 185,343 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.68. 337,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,999. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.