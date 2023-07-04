Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGGCR. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Mangrove Partners raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter valued at about $111,000.

