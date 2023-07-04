Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Short Interest Down 29.4% in June

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGGC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 4,495.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth $7,455,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $6,754,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 3,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 500,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 485,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 60.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 784,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock remained flat at $10.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. 16,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,230. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

