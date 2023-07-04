Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 1.9% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 684.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in DexCom by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 46,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total value of $51,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,063.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,912,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.02. 1,237,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.93 and a 1 year high of $134.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.17.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

