Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 2,814 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Calavo Growers worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

CVGW stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.40. 80,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 0.68. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $244.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.13 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

