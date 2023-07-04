Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 1,433 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 2.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $434.01. 484,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.