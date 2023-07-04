Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Insulet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth about $3,052,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Insulet by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Insulet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PODD traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.43. 279,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,380. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.82 and a 200 day moving average of $299.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 246.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $208.54 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,265,840. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

