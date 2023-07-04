Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TriMas by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriMas Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriMas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on TriMas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

TRS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 39,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,565. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

About TriMas

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.