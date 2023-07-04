Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. 18,424,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,397,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

