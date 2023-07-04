Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 2,394 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in PACCAR by 50.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACCAR Trading Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.64. 907,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $85.18. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

