iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Stock Price Up 33.3%

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (CVE:ISD – Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 137,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 143,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

iSIGN Media Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.

About iSIGN Media Solutions

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. The company provides Hybrid Analytics Location Observation, a software platform and listening device that offers a suite of functions specifically designed to maximize safety and security within a managed environment, such as school, hospital, shopping plaza, and concert venue; Hybrid Analytics Location Observation with facial recognition offers facial and object recognition modules; Passive Historical Aggregate Contact Tracing, an intelligent smart space analytics platform that utilizes publicly available anonymous interactions between mobile devices to accurately determine occupancy levels and movements of individuals.

