iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Raised by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

OEF stock opened at $207.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $207.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

