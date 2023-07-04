iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

