iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $40,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,052.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 193,628 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,339. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.31. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

