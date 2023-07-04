iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Down 37.2% in June

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,200 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 896,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IGF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 169,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,098. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.