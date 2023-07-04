iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $17,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,232. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

