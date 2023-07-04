iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) to Issue $0.39 Dividend

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3856 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 242,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,296. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $51.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000.
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile
iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.