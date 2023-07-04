iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 332.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,582 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.206 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

