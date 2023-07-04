Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Hits New 12-Month High at $294.24

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $294.24 and last traded at $294.02, with a volume of 48544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $294.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.25 and a 200 day moving average of $266.47.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

